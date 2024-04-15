I Was Robbed – Rasheed Idowu

A Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Idowu has disclosed he was cheated in his fight against Basie Samir for the UBO African Cruiserweight title at the Decathlon Shop at Kawukudi in Accra to commemorate this year’s Sala festivities.

The bout was put up by Wisdom Boxing Promotion led by ace coach Dr. Ofori Asare.

In an interview with the media, the Ibadan-based light heavyweight boxer, Idowu Rasheed a.k.a ID Booster said he prepared very well, and during the initial stages of the bout when he tested Bastie’s punch, he knew he would win the fight by a knockout.

“I could not feel his punch, but I knew he would not last in front of me,” said the 25-year-old muscular boxer with seven fights, five wins, one loss, and one draw.

His coach, Michael said boxing is the real deal and they are going back to Nigeria to work with the authorities to see if the verdict can be turned because they won clearly and were robbed.

He expressed that it is a big shame to see such results in African boxing because they have traveled many kilometers to come and fight, putting up a good show only to be robbed of the victory.

“It is a big shame” he stated.

He noted that Nigeria has good boxers and their performance was seen at the African Games where they won many medals.

He said, “We are developing very fast, Nigeria boxing is moving fast”.