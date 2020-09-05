Belgian of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku says he was shocked when he received his maiden call-up to the Belgium senior national football team.

Doku’s call-up followed his impressive start to the Jupiler Pro League.

The 18-year-old could make his debut for Belgium on Saturday when they face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

It will end Ghana’s pursuit of Jeremy Doku.

This is what Doku said following his first Belgium senior national team call-up.

“I saw on Twitter that I was on the list. At the base I thought it was for the U21s then I saw that I was taken back to the A. I did not believe it. I was shocked,” he said.

The player born to Ghanaian parents recently completed school, a situation he said came with a huge relief.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to go to school anymore (laughs). It was very hard to combine with a full season in Core A,” said Doku.

“Never. It all comes together perfectly. Now it’s just the hazing. I don’t know what I’m going to sing yet but it’s stressful,” added the winger.

Although he had dreams of representing the Red Devils at the senior level, he felt it came a bit too early.

“No, not at all. I already had my head on Germany’s game with the U21s,” concluded the skillful winger.