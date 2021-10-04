I will abide by the tenets of good governance- DCE

Mr David Akolgo Amoah, the District Chief Executive Elect for the Bolgatanga East District, has pledged to abide by the tenets of good governance for the development of the district.

He said this in his victory speech after his confirmation by the 22 Assembly members of the house who gave him a 100 per cent endorsement to stir the affairs of the District.

Mr Amoah who takes over from Reverend Emmanuel Abole, said he would administer the district by adopting an open door policy.

“In this vein, all views and opinions shall be embraced, discussed, analyzed and considered by consensus for the good of the development, peace and security of the district”, he said.

He thanked the President for the trust reposed in him and called on all stakeholders within and outside the district especially traditional leaders, the Member of Parliament, youth, security agencies and opinion leaders to make the pursuance of the agenda for the development of the district a successful one.

“We all have our bits we can offer in different forms to help pursue the development agenda of the new assembly” he said.

Present at the nomination were the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Steven Yakubu, some sub- divisional chiefs of the area and some Personnel of the security services.