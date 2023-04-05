I will address ‘existential threat’ in Afadzato South NDC – Frank Afriyie

Mr Frank Afriyie, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant in the Afadzato South Constituency, has promised to work hard to recover all the votes the Party lost in previous elections in the area.

He said the Party was facing an ‘existential threat’ under the current leadership of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency.

Mr Afriyie, a former Constituency Chairman of the NDC, who was speaking in Hohoe after he had been vetted and cleared to contest said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had garnered about 5,000 votes in a matter of four years.

The votes, he said, were a wake-up call to revitalise the base and work hard to recover all the votes from the NPP.

Mr Afriyie said he was confident that his commitment and service to the Party would enable delegates to endorse his candidature in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Constituency.

He acknowledged the contribution of the incumbent MP over the years; however, the people were calling for a change in leadership and said his second position on the ballot paper was like the biblical Joshua, who had taken over the mantle from Moses who could no longer lead the Israelites.

However, Mr Agbesi Nutsu, who is the third candidate on the ballot paper, said he represented the trinity and would make the Constituency an agricultural hub.

He said there were many job opportunities in the Constituency that were not explored in terms of harnessing the use of technology and modern equipment to improve agriculture in the area.

Mr Agbesi said the Constituency was noted for its touristic sites, which would be developed under his tenure to improve the tourist visit and experience.

He said it was time to vote for an experienced and not experimented candidate who would also cater for the youth’s interest and reward hardworking people in the Party for their service under his tenure as an MP.