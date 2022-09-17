I will address Ghana’s unemployment – Kennedy Agyapong tells Tepahene

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reaffirmed his decision to contest the flag bearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with an assurance to tackle the unemployment challenge in the country head on.

Mr Agyapong said he would prioritise job creation to deal with the youth unemployment challenge, adding “as someone who currently employs 7,158 workers across the globe, I am better placed to create employment opportunities for the youth”.

The Assin Central MP gave that assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, at his palace in the Ashanti Region.

The MP was accompanied by a delegation from his campaign team. He used the occasion to brief the chief of his intentions to contest the NPP flagbearership position.

Industrialisation

Mr Agyapong said his job creation initiative would be hinged on massive industrialisation drive.

“I have plans to create globally competitive industries, make commercial farming attractive like what pertains in Côte d’Ivoire and other industrial countries. Tourism will be made to attract more patrons as part of moves to reduce poverty to the barest minimum in the country,” he said.

According to him, he would develop the country through tourism, because “my aim is to create jobs for people including graduates who need jobs and create vast employment through tourism”.

He added that he would not only transform the country through discipline and deal with corruption, but also give hope to the hopeless and voice to the voiceless.

Virtues

The MP said his leadership would hinge on the virtues of patriotism, honesty and discipline as well as recognition of traditional leaders.

“These three virtues are the hallmarks of success. We need patriotic citizens, honest citizens and disciplined citizens to develop Ghana. Ghana can be made like Dubai. A poor person from Assin Dompim, I now have successful life,” he said.

He told the chief that he would use his salary and allowances to establish a scholarship scheme to give higher education to the less privileged people in society.

“I will not take a salary. It will be used as scholarship to pay the fees of the poor, and I believe it will bring the change Ghana needs for accelerated development,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong thanked Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, for the immense support the government had received over the years from the traditional rulers of Tepa.

He assured the chief and his subjects of the party’s continuous collaboration with the traditional leadership and religious authorities to promote national development.

Response

Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, was grateful to the MP for his visit and assured him of warm reception at all times.

The Chief admonished him not to abandon his boldness after victory to lead the party to iron out all differences that could rise in the primaries, and unite with the rank and file of the party to break the eight-year jinx of governance in the 4th Republican political dispensation.

“You have my support. Work extremely hard by improving the party’s grassroot structure. Work with traditional leaders and, most importantly, ensure that the government focuses on eradication of poverty, creation of jobs and construction of roads,” the chief told the delegation.

The Chief observed that hard work, love, unity and grassroots involvement remained the only sure way of keeping the NPP in power.

He also encouraged Mr Agyapong never to neglect truth and honesty which have endeared him in his journey to the presidential flagbearership. The Tepahene believes in his vision and his experienced entourages, and expressed certainty of delegates’ votes for Kennedy.