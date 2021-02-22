The Right Reverend Oscar Christian Amoah, the Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, has assured members of the Church that he will be a faithful shepherd and a good servant of God.

He said he would also work hard to strengthen the Kumasi Diocese and the Church as a whole.

Rt. Rev. Amoah gave the assurance at his enthronement service at the Saint Cyprian Anglican Cathedral at Fante New Town in Kumasi.

He is the fourth Anglican Bishop of Kumasi and succeeded Most Rev. Bishop Yinkah Sarfo, who retired from active service on February 14, this year.

Rt. Rev Amoah thanked the members of the Church for their support and promised to respect, maintain and defend their rights, privileges and liberties.

He pledged to rule with truth, justice and charity, while showing himself, in all things, as an example to the flock.

“I pay due Canonical obedience to the Lord Archbishop of West Africa in all things lawful and honest,” he said.

The Very Reverend Major Charles Kwesi Affaine (Rtd), who officiated, urged Rt. Rev Amoah to keep watch over the flock of which God had appointed him as chief shepherd.

He urged him to encourage the faithful, restore the lost and build up the body of Christ.

Rt. Rev. Amoah, 63, obtained B.A (Hons) from the University of Ghana and proceeded to obtain a Diploma in Theology from the St. Nicholas Seminary.

He had his Post Graduate Degree in Education at the University of Cape Coast and served as the Principal of Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, before his appointment as the Dean of Kumasi Anglican Cathedral.