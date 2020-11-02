Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential Candidate, Progressive People’s Party (PPP), says she will be a mother for all Ghanaians when voted as President.

“I will be a mother for all and a servant to the nation for Ghana to develop. A vote for me is a vote for yourself, your family, and your community,” she said.

She was formally introducing her running mate, Mr. Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, to the chiefs and people of Akyem Kotoku at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region on Sunday.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr E.F. Mantey, Communications Director, PPP, said the flagbearer pledged to unify the country by bridging the gap between the young and old; rich and poor; the educated and uneducated.

Ms. Brigitte appealed to all Ghanaians to vote for her and the PPP to make Ghana peaceful and prosperous.

She said the main parties had polarized the country for their own political interests and undermined inclusiveness and development of the country.