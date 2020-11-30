Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, National Democratic Congress'(NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tema East, has promised to be a Member of Parliament (MP) for all should he win the December 7 election.

Mr Odamtten, who is one of the three candidates contesting for the seat made the promise on Sunday when he alone turned up for a parliamentary debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education in collaboration with the Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Catholic Church.

He said “I will be MP for all, serve you with the great sense of humility, I shall serve you with all the might I have and all the knowledge that I have I will serve the people of Tema East”.

According to him, when he was the Municipal Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) he exhibited such none partisan leadership skills as he recounted how he always traveled with sympathizers of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.

Answering question on vigilantism, he gave the assurance that he did not believe or support vigilantism in the country’s body politics, saying Ghanaians as a people must all rise up to defend the right of society.

He however, called on the Electoral Commission to be transparent and rectify issues that may create doubts in the mind of political parties and their supporters which could be a catalyst for groups rising to defend their interest.

Mr Odamtten said he believed that peace was not just the absence of chaos but it rather emanate from understanding each other a principle he noted he used to introduce the intercultural celebration dubbed ‘merifest’ to promote oneness and togetherness in the cosmopolitan town of Tema.

He however bemoaned the inability of his successor to continue such engagements and other projects he initiated due to partisan politics, saying “if we relegate everything to partisan politics, we end up destroying the development of society”.

He stressed that the interest of individuals must not overshadow that of society as according to him, the issue was not about political parties but rather the individual therefore there was the need for all to work together to serve the people better.