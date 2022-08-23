I Will Be Neutral In The Whole NPP Flagbearer Race Process – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he has no preference in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates conference to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The president said he will do all he can to ensure victory for the NPP and the flagbearer who will be elected to lead the party.

Several bigwigs of the NPP including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen are lacing their boots for the party’s flagbearership race.

Speaking in an interview with NANDOM FM, in the Upper West Region as part of his tour of the Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said he will be neutral in the whole process.

He also said what the party needs now is somebody who can unite the party to confront the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and beat them in the 2024 elections.

“The only time that preference will be shown is when I go to vote, but until then I have no preference. My attitude, is a simple one; just create the condition for a fair process, one that will enable us after the completion [of the internal elections] to unite the party,” said President Akufo-Addo.

“… Somebody who will come and have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent, the National Democratic Congress, and beat the National Democratic Congress,” he added.