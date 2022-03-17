I Will Break The Chain Of Disunity In Ashanti NPP For Victory In 2024 – COKA

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), the Afigya Kwabre South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is aspiring to lead the Ashanti region branch of the Party has said that building a political party is not a one man affair.

“Political party organization and its financing is not a one man business. It is more or less a communal labour where many people contribute to the growth of the Party,” he said.

Chairman Odeneho who shared the above views in an interview recently added that if the ‘one man showism’ and pride is not discouraged in NPP especially in the Ashanti region, it will be difficult for the Party to win the next general elections.

He said: “The Ashanti region is the bedrock of NPP; in fact it contributes about 20% of votes to the Party in national elections. But it is obvious that the party’s fortune in the region is dwindling. We lost two of our parliamentary seats to the NDC in the last elections. Whiles the NPP increased their votes in the region by over 155,000 in 2020, the NDC increased their votes by over 160,000. This is the time the NPP needs to bring on board everyone to help propagate the good work of the Party. It is not time for division. We have to work together, think together and decide together to solve the issues confronting the Party.”

The man who is seeking to end the tenure of chairman Wontumi stated that chairmanship in Ashanti region is a serious business and therefore need serious people to lead the Party to help galvanize the base and change the fortune of the Party.

“The truth is no single person can finance political party activities alone. President Kufuor in his time as leader couldn’t do it alone. He fell on party supporters and sympathisers for support and contribution. The sitting president, Nana Akufo Addo did same with “yi bi mma campaign”. So let’s stop the arrogance and one man show business in NPP especially Ashanti region and rather adopt consensus approach to party building,” COKA who had been constituency chairman for many years said.

Odeneho stated that what the Party needs now is someone who is a unifier and is ready to mobilize people to work for the betterment of the Party.

“I have been through the ranks of the Party. From polling station to constituency chairman and to the regional finance committee. I am the unifier NPP in Ashanti region need to break the 8,” he added.