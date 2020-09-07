The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Madam Gertrude Nartey, says she would work to build a Gari processing factory for the people if given the nod.

She would also work to seek support to boost farming activities, especially cassava cultivation, since the majority of the people in the area were farmers.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Madam Nartey said the gari processing factory, which would be one of her priority projects, would help boost the incomes of the people.

She stated that she would also fix all the deplorable road networks in the Constituency within her first year of office, if the electorates voted her to power in the December 07 general elections.

Madam Nartey pointed out that though the Constituency had been the traditional seat of the NPP, the area had not witnessed any development and improvement in the lives of the people.

It was therefore time for the people to change and vote for her to bring the needed development for the people in the area.

She appealed to the people in the Atwima Nwabiagya North to give her the mandate on December 07, to lead them to bring massive development to the Constituency.

“Try me as a woman and see the difference and you will never regret voting for me,” she stated.