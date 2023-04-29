I will build NDC into a strong business-centred party – Duffuor

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to push an agenda of building a strong business-centred party if elected as the flagbearer and subsequently winning the 2024 elections.

He advised that the party re-directed its focus on businesses and investment by exploring opportunities in the mining, banking, insurance and oil sectors.

Dr Duffuor was speaking with NDC delegates in the Dormaa Central Constituency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region as part of his campaign tour to the region.

He urged the party to buy shares in companies to support its structures, activities, and members, particularly those at the grassroots.

He urged the constituency executives to allocate 60 per cent of funds from the Ahotor Project to women in the party for capacity building, entrepreneurial training and skills development, saying making capital accessible to them enhance their economic empowerment.

“If we won power, we would scale up activities of the Women and Children’s Ministry by resourcing it, build the ministry to empower women, particularly those in dire need of socio-economic support,” Dr Duffuor stated.

Some delegates would be appointed in every constituency to act as presidential staffers who would be closer to government to make meaningful impact of governance on the populace.

“The person will be responsible for submitting records and reports from the constituency to the Presidency because a country can’t be developed without being informed about what’s going on in the localities.”

He, therefore, implored delegates to vote massively for him to become the flagbearer in the May 13 primaries to help in wresting power from the New Patriotic Party.