I will build on Akufo-Addo’s digitalisation foundation-Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says he will build on the solid digitalisation foundation the Akufo-Addo’s Government has laid to accelerate the country’s economic growth.

“I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far.

“Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Addressing enthusiastic party supporters after filing his nomination forms to contest the NPP Presidential Primaries in Accra, Dr Bawumia said he would make Ghana the digital hub of Africa.

“I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others.

“Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with an education system tilted towards STEM, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, digital and vocational skills to cope with the demands of fourth Industrial Revolution,” Dr Bawumia said.

The presidential hopeful gave the assurance that his administration would ensure that the poor, vulnerable, socially excluded and the sick were given much attention and catered for.

“Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we attain food security in the shortest possible time through the application of science, data, Artificial Intelligence, Satellite, Internet of Things and irrigation to commercial farming,” he stated.

His government would complete the ongoing digitalization of data on all farms across the 16 regions.

He pledged to maximize the benefits from the country’s natural resources like gold and lithium through policies like, value addition and setting up of an LBMA certified gold refinery.

It would also enhance the gold for oil policy, and dedication of specific gold concessions to the Bank of Ghana to enhance its accumulation of gold reserves, he assured.

“Together with you, I want to see Ghana as an industrialized nation. I want to entrench and enhance the current strategy of industrialisation that we have embarked on and introduce new technology like digital manufacturing for the manufacturing of spare parts, syringes, and other equipment,” he said.

“I want to see a Ghana with robust fiscal discipline in the management of our public finances to sustainably and significantly reduce interest rates,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia pledged to empower the local business sector, especially the startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to drive Ghana’s investment and econimic growth.

“We will transform the SME landscape by providing unique identifiers and using technology to help them access new financing and markets.

” I also want to provide incentives to the private sector to replace government in the provision of a significant amount of infrastructure and many other services,” he assured.

“Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with a developed and efficient credit system through credit scoring by credit reference agencies by leveraging integrated databases across banks, DVLA, NIA, Digital Address systems etc. to enable workers buy furniture, cars, TVs, fridges and homes (mortgages) on credit at lower cost,” he added.

The Vice President said if Ghana was energy self-sufficiency at reduced cost through solar and other renewable, it could apply its market efficiency to the energy market to bolster economic growth.

“Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with an enhanced focus on private and public investment in tourism, creative arts and sports,” he added.

Dr Bawumia said in due course he would present a comprehensive manifesto to the citizenry.

Dr Bawumia said over the last 22 years, he had worked with the grassroot base of the Party from President Kufuor’s era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through to years in opposition and till now in government.

“During this period, I have sacrificed for the Party, I have defended the Party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked.

“Never! And I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President and unflinching loyalty to our Party and government through rain or shine,” he said.

“I have a compelling vision for Ghana’s future. It is possible for Ghana to be like the advanced nations if we put our minds and energies to it,” he stated.