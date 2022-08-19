“I Will” Campaign launched by Gender Ministry and its partners

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has launched the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Communication Package and “ I Will” Campaign in Accra.

The launch was in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Ghana Education Service and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The communication package, made up of flash cards, counselling cards, and a training manual, is meant to strategically engage varied stakeholders particularly, families and communities through a multi-sectoral approach.

The campaign aims at raising awareness of ECD issues and increased investment in the sector with a focus on a wide range of issues, including promoting exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding for children aged zero to eight.

Mrs Lariba Zueweira Abudu, Minster Designate of Gender Ministry, said as an integrated social and behavioural change programme, the campaign brought together key components of Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), health, nutrition, protection and welfare, early learning and responsive caregiving in one basket.

The campaign, she said, tied in with the existing programmes such as the Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA), Right Age Enrolment Drive, among others.

Mrs Abudu noted that ECCD, a cross cutting issue, would require an integrated approach to its communication to maximise its impact by ensuring the holistic development of all children in their early years of life.

She called on stakeholders to collaborate and promote quality caregiving practices for all children aged zero to eight, especially the most vulnerable for them to survive, thrive, and develop their maximum potentials.

“We must heed to this clarion call and ensure that no child is left behind,” the Minister Designate stated.

Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director, Gender Ministry, said research had shown that early childhood experiences formed a lasting impact in the lives of children.

Therefore, she underscored the need for parents, caregivers and other stakeholders to be equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to ensure that the early years of children were filled with positive experiences underpinned by nurturing environment for desirable development outcomes.

Dr Zakariah said unfortunately, some children had traumatic and stressful experiences in early childhood which affected their optimal development.

“As we pledge our commitment to implementing desirable behaviours that will facilitate effective early childhood development, it is my hope that our pledge will be backed by action to ensure the realisation of our goal,” she stated.

Professor Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General, GES, said importance of ECD to the attainment of educational policies and by extension, national goals could not be underestimated.

He said: “We are optimistic that once our target audience embrace the campaign and follow through with its recommended actions and activities, the next generation of learners would be fully prepared psychologically, physically and emotionally to discover their purpose in life and realize their aspirations.”

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, GHS, attributed poor health and premature death of children to inadequate nutrition, needed care and love at a youthful age which prevented them from developing properly, both physically and cognitively.

He noted that limited access to resource for parents, guardians and care providers led to ignorance and ineffective implementation of the existing policies and management protocols.

“As a health sector, we are very much interested in the first 1000 days of life and have implemented various interventions to ensure we do not miss this window of opportunity,” he said.

Mr Ramesh Bhusal, Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and representative of UNICEF, said children were change agents who would remember the critical behaviours in the campaign for a long time.

He said the ‘I WILL’ advocacy package, drawn from wide consultations with varied stakeholders and best practice had rich content to support and complement varied engagements for the different programmes.

Fortunately, Mr Bhusal, said the advocacy tools aligned with the nearly finalised ECCD policy framework which included policy directives and a costed implementation plan that would lay a strong foundation to address holistic needs of the most vulnerable and marginalised, including those with functional difficulties.