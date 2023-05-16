I will change Ghana’s economic narrative – Dr Apraku promises

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, one of the presidential candidate hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will begin a tour of the Greater Accra Region tomorrow.

The Economist cum corporate executive will engage delegates in the region and share his ideas of changing Ghana’s economic narrative with them ahead of the Party’s presidential primaries.

A news brief from his camp said the NPP and Ghana needed a leader with political experience and economic prowess to turn the country’s economic crisis around to change the narrative.

It said that leader was Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, a man with economic dexterity to fix the local economy and bring hope to Ghanaians.

The brief said he was the leader the NPP needed to break the ‘eighth (8th) tradition’.

It described Dr Apraku as the “gentle go-getter” with an appealing personality capable of winning the trust and confidence of the larger voter population for the NPP.

“He is a leader who can command respect, provide leadership and transform the fortunes of the Party and the country.

” Dr Apraku is marketable and electable. He is the man to change the narrative, join the winning team now, ” it said.