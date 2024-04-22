“I will charge Sarkodie a million dollars to perform at his concert” – DJ Azonto

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto says he will not charge less than a million dollars to perform for Sarkodie at any of his future performances.

DJ Azonto’s statements follow claims he made about being paid $80,000 to perform at Medikal’s upcoming 02 Arena event in the United Kingdom.

According to the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, he sees himself as a top Ghanaian music star with a distinct brand who deserves to be paid more.

“When you bill me for a show, I will give you value for the money spent. That is why I will not charge less than a million to play for Sarkodie on any of his shows.

“I considered Medikal’s $80,000 offer because I consider him a brother after working as his DJ for many years, and he has been good to me.” He has already booked an expensive hotel for me and my squad, and we plan to raid the 02 Arena in a few weeks,” he claimed.

DJ Azonto went on to say that he was one of the few Ghanaian artists who could start a concert trend because of his unique stage presence and several successful songs.

DJ Azonto has performed on some of the world’s greatest music stages, most notably his energetic appearance at the Ghana Music Wards UK event last year.