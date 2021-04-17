A convict, Rosemond Alade Brown, aka, Akuapem Poloo, who was on Friday jailed 90 days by an Accra Circuit Court, for taking nude pictures with her son and posting them on her Instagram page, says she will come out stronger and called for prayers from her fans.

Brown was sentenced after she had display her nude pictures together with her son on instagram last year when her son turned seven.

In an Instagram message captioned, “I love you all,” the actress urged her fans to continue to pray for her, assuring them that she would be back from prison soon and stronger.

Akuapem Poloo said, “…Sometimes in life, you have to pass through some things to make you strong to get to somewhere. I know this is a test I have to go through. All I need is your prayers.

“Thanks to all my legends who, supported me, the bloggers who used their platforms to support me. I saw the hash tag. You know your girl is strong.

An Accra Circuit Court, on Friday April 16, this year, sentenced Brown to 90 days imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to charges on obscenity preferred against her.

Brown was hauled before the Court on charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.