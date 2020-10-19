Mr John Dumelo, National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Ayawaso West Wuogon, says he will commit 50 per cent of his salary to youth development in the constituency if voted for.

He said the move would create jobs for the youth in the constituency.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon campaign on Sunday in Accra,Mr Dumelo presented sewing machines and hair dryers to the constituents to build their vocational and technical skills for sustainable livelihoods.

The event attracted top political dignitaries and sympathizers of the party.

“I have ventured into mushroom farming in the constituency and those initiatives will help create jobs for the teeming youth the area,” he said.

“Our plan is to create jobs for everyone, in every way that we can. Opportunities must be spread across. This is the reason we have started mushroom farms in Ayawaso West”

He stated that the youth needed encouragement and recognition to realize their dreams and was ready to assist to make them productive.

Mr Dumelo promised to established a local football team for cheers and gain, saying the initiative would help create job opportunities for the youth in sports

Mr Dumelo, also a movie actor, said he sponsored the tapping of water to Bawulashie for residents to benefit from the free water policy and observe the COVID-19 protocols.

He pledged to be in touch with the grassroots to appreciate their needs and find solutions to them.

He called for peace and unity within the party , stressing that the party needed a strong sense of unity of purpose to win the December polls.

Mr Dumelo urged party members to be vigilant and monitor the electoral processes before, during and after the elections to avoid anything untoward.

Mr Kwabena Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, NDC, officially introduced Mr Dumelo as the parliamentary candidate for the area.

He urged the constituents to vote for him to bring development in the area.