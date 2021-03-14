Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, has pledged to continue to serve the constituents despite losing the seat in the 2020 Parliamentary Election.

Mr Titus-Glover told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema during an inspection tour of some development projects that, “my enthusiasm is derived from the determination to serve my people irrespective of my position.

“The people of this constituency deserve the best, therefore a change of leadership does not mean the projects I started as the MP should suffer. A true leader must be selfless and dedicated to the development of others, that’s what I stand for”.

Mr Titus-Glover, also a Former Deputy Transport Minister, is currently overseeing the rehabilitation of some bad roads in the Tema East Constituency.

He said: “Growing up, Tema was a very nice Community Five decades ago, these were roads constructed by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Ghana’s First President as part of the development of Tema but with time they’ve all chopped off”.

Mr Titus-Glover recounted “I am therefore committed to rebuilding these roads, restore it to the former days. It is more of inner roads I am trying to fix in Community One. We have done Sites 5, 6, 7, and 9.Sites 4 and 11 and now we are heading to Sites 10 and 21”.

According to the former Tema East MP, “another deplorable road network in Community One is the Mankoadze Cold Store, and the Ghanal Pioneer Aluminum Factory.

He promised that the dual carriage road in front of the Ghana National Fire Service office at Tema, the Labour Office to Accounting Associates road, the VAT Office, and the major double Temasco road and such as Ghanal and Central Medical Stores will be done.

Mr Titus-Glover noted that although road construction was not the prerogative of Members of Parliament, “I want the Tema East Constituency to benefit from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s legacy especially in the area of roads.

“I want to serve my people with the sincerest heart, I will be on the ground and supervise the work”.