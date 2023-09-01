I will do my best for Ghana, but we need more champions – Freezy Macbones

Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy Macbones, the new star on the block in the Black Bombers camp says he is ready to die for his nation and qualify for the next Olympic Games in Paris.

He has joined the National Boxing Team, since he arrived last Sunday and he is really determined to make more news and history.

The UK based chef cum boxer told journalists after working out at the Bukom Boxing Arena that he will do his best to qualify for Paris 2024.

He urged government and well to do people to invest in the youth and sports as the returns are good and positive.

He called for the promotion and development of Boxing with sports hall and gyms all over in the various regions so that Ghana can produce more champions, like Ukraine who has many popular boxers at world class level.

Freezy Macbones is tipped to captain the team, because of his influence.

The Black Bombers will leave early this week to acclimatize in Dakar for the African Olympic Qualifier from September 9 to 15, 2023.

The 33-year-old boxer was two professional fights with the recent in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight went gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ aggressive style of boxing.

He has become an instant celebrity but remains very humble and disciplined.