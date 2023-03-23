I will empower grassroots – Ketu North NDC Parliamentary aspirant

Mr Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple Tanko, an aspirant in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency, has officially filed his nomination for the contest.

He said he would renew hope within the party, transform and empower the grassroot base when voted as the candidate for the constituency.

Mr Tanko, who was accompanied by some party delegates and supporters to the party’s constituency office in Dzodze to file his documents, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that he was committed to empowering and transforming the rural economy of the Ketu North constituency.

He promised to create employment opportunities for the youth through various skills and apprenticeship training programmes, and implement scholarship schemes to help brilliant but needy students access quality education.

He said he would also leverage on oil palm; a common commercial agricultural produce in the Ketu North, to open the Municipality to investors in Agriculture and Agri-business.

He also mentioned livelihood empowerment opportunities for women and girls as tall on his agenda and promised to harness all the available and necessary human and material resources in the Municipality to “create the enabling environment for all to earn more meaningful livelihoods.”

The Parliamentary aspirant, who contested in the 2019 primaries, but lost narrowly to Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

Mr Tanko, a businessman and father of three, is tipped by most party members to replace the retiring Dr Avedzi in the upcoming primaries slated for May 13, 2023, to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North after the Elections 2024.

He assured the delegates and party members of running an issue-based campaign ahead of the primaries, which was devoid of insults and acrimony, and called on other aspirants to endeavor to do same in the interest of peace and unity.