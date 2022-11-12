I will empower the youth when voted – Aspirant appeals

Ben Abass Awuni, aspiring Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region, has appealed to delegates to vote for him to create leadership opportunities for the youth in the Region

He said even though there were talented and intelligent youth within and outside the NDC in the Region and across the country, there were no opportunities for them to take up leadership positions.

“I really want to mobilise the youth to make sure we are able to win power and create opportunities for the youth, not only for members of the NDC, but for all Ghanaians in the Region,” he said.

Mr Awuni, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Sandema, in the Builsa North Municipality after his campaign tour of the area, said there were no opportunities for the youth in the country under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the NDC was an all-inclusive Party and given the opportunity as the Party’s Youth Organizer in the Region, he would leverage on the principles and plans for the youth and ensure they would not be left out of any opportunities in an NDC-led-government.

Mr Awuni, a former Youth Organizer in the Bawku Central Constituency, said he had vast experience and organisational skills to unite and mobilise support from the Constituency level across the Region to enable the NDC recapture power from the NPP.

“I have worked widely from the grassroots level to the Region and national levels, and will bring my skills to bear and reignite the zeal and enthusiasm among the youth, and give them hope that Ghana can work again,” he said.

The aspiring Youth Organizer would contest the position with Mr Abraham Azumah Lambon and Mr David Amoliga, while Mr Joseph Apuakasi, Mr Samari Amari Samson Eliasu and Mr Imoro Musah Saani would contest to be Deputy.

A total of 36 Aspirants are contesting various positions in the Party, with the incumbent Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abdulai Mununi Bolnaba going unopposed.

For the Vice Chair position, Mr Martin Adawe Azupwah, Mr Abubakari Atongo Salifu, Mr Gariba Bawa Adams, Mr Issaka Haruna, Mr Clement Anabire Akasoba and Mr Williams N. Akanyele would battle it out.

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the incumbent Regional Secretary, would also contest with Mr Thomas Abiola Anyagri, while Madam Ophelia M. Atoklo goes unopposed for the Deputy Secretary position.

Mr Ibrahim Mutawakilu Yasdanan goes unopposed for the Organiser position leaving Mr Muntari Amidu and Mr John Assibi Nyaaba to contest to be Deputy Organiser

Mr Fidelis Aguwine Adagwine and Madam Monica Teni Anachinaba are both unopposed for the Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer positions respectively

Two ladies, Madam Rahinatu I. Haruna and Fawziatu Quidad Yakubu are contesting the Women’s Organizer position, while Madam Grace Nkaw Awini, Madam Monica Bakiva, Madam Mariama Anatia Musah and Madam Agnes Vwalagui Akawulpwa would lock horns for the Deputy Women’s Organizer position.

The Zongo Caucus Coordinator position would be contested for by Alhaji Lababaran Zakari Kassim, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Bogobire and Mr Salifu Alukuba.

Mr Saeed Ahmed Tijani, the incumbent Communications Officer would contest Mr Sunday Casper Kampoli, the incumbent Deputy and Mr Jonathan Abellalah Salifu.

Mr Issah Tanimu, Mr Benjamin Atuasi and Mr Rufai M. Zubiru are contesting to occupy the Deputy Communications Officer position.