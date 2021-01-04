Bright Addae, a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Romanian club FC Hermannstadt has disclosed that he would play for a local club in Ghana before hanging his boots.

Addae, who played for Ghana Premier League club, Wa All Stars, now Legon Cities Stars before traveling to Europe to ply his trade told the GNA Sports he would come back to the local scene before retiring.

He said “For me, I’m thinking about Europe now but for sure if my career is coming to an end, I will definitely come and play in Ghana.

I don’t have any team in mind now and I’m not yet back to Ghana so I can’t decide for now, but when I’m back in Ghana I can decide the team that I would play for.”

Addae, a member of the U-20 World Cup winning squad, also hinted that he would go into football agency after his career.

“I want to be a football agent and I have started something but I can’t say anything now. When I finish my football career, everybody would see my next move.” The 28-year-old said.

Addae joined the Romanian Club in the 2020/2021 season and has played eight matches, scoring two.