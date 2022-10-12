I will ensure win in every polling station – Aspiring Chairman

Mr George Abavelim, aspiring to be chairman of the Builsa North Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed for votes from delegates to win every polling station in the constituency.

“We have been winning elections in this constituency, but I want to make sure that every polling station is a win for us if I am given the opportunity to lead the party,” Mr Abavelim said.

He said after having contested parliamentary primaries of the party and lost to Mr James Agalga, the Member of Parliament for the area, he occupied some offices including the office of the Presiding Member.

“I’m therefore highly suitable, and the best person, as Chairman of the NDC in this constituency, to partner Honourable Agalga to win more votes for the party in the constituency in the next general elections, in 2024.

Mr. Abavelim made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sandema, the municipal capital of the Builsa North.

According to the aspirant, who is also a retired officer of the Ghana Police Service, his work for the NDC in the constituency after retirement in 2010, had enabled him to gather enough experience to take over the chairmanship position in the constituency.

He said owing to his commitment to the party, when he lost the parliamentary primaries in 2016, he did not take a back seat, but was actively involved in the campaigns of Mr. Agalga.

“When most candidates run for elections and loose, they just turn their back to the party. I never did that. I worked with him throughout that campaign, and he won in 2016.

“I never worked against him because the essence of working for the party was for victory to better the living conditions of Ghanaians,” Mr. Abavelim said.

He said in 2020, he was elected the Campaign Coordinator of the party in the constituency and led the NDC’s candidate to victory.

“I think that I have served the party in the Constituency well enough, I think that I can lead the party with humility, transparency and accountability,” the Builsa North NDC chairman aspirant said.

He noted that humility, transparency, and accountability were the main tenets of the NDC, saying his leadership would be geared towards the three tenets to enable the party gather votes in the constituency more than ever in the history of the NDC in the area.

Mr. Abavelim emphasized that even though the NDC had over the years improved in its vote margins, it was a human institution and could have some cracks after elections, and as a man who was popular among the Constituents, it would be easier for him to cement any cracks and lead a united party.

“I have done it before and I will go out to the grassroots with other elected executives if I am given the opportunity, reach out to the people and explain to them the need to remain united after elections to enable us win the general elections.”

Mr Abavelim will contest with Mr James Achaab for the chairmanship position of the party in the Builsa North Constituency in the upcoming constituency election on October 22, 2022.