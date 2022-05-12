I Will Establish Polling Station Support Fund – Bolgatanga Central NPP Chairman Pledges

Mr Kwame Anaba, the Bolgatanga Central Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to focus on strengthening the grassroot structures, with the support of polling station executives, to function effectively and efficiently.

That, he said he would achieve through the establishment of a Polling Station Support Fund Project to help polling station executives and to build a party office for the constituency, to provide office space for effective work especially during electioneering periods.

“It is high time the leadership of the party bear this in mind that elections are won at the polling stations and every possible thing needs to be done to support the polling stations executives to work to help the party win massively in the country, particularly in the Upper East Region”, he stressed.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, the Constituency Chairman, explained that it was difficult for any political party to capture power particularly both Presidential and Parliamentary elections without strengthening the polling station executives.

However, he said, over the years, the party had neglected the polling station executives in the area and that accounted for the failure of the party to win the Parliamentary seat after several attempts.

He stated that apart from the Constituency office, which would be built with the support of the Polling Station Support Fund Project to help contain logistics, the building would also provide office space for all the portfolios of the constituency executives including, the youth, women and elderly wings to work.

The presence of the party’s office, he said, would help attract floating voters for the party to win the 2024 general election.

As part of the preparation towards the party’s victory in 2024, strategic plans would be put in place to empower all the party wings to go into serious campaigns to win more votes, he added.

The Constituency Chairman said all the party delegates intending to contest for the incoming regional executive, national and the party’s flagbearers elections would be made to contribute to the Polling Station Support Fund project.

“Among the plans are that all the delegates who will visit the constituency and the region to engage in national level elections campaigns as well as the aspiring presidential candidates of the party will be encouraged to contribute to the growth of the fund”.

Mr Anaba explained that another factor that accounted for the party’s failure to capture the Parliamentary seat in the region was logistics and resources that were meant for the polling stations to help in the campaign activities did not reach them during the last election campaign period and promised to change the narrative.

He stressed that the ultimate aim was to build a strong and resilient party front to change the fortunes of the party to win the general election in 2024.