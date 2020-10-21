Mr Simon Kwaku Agyei, aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Manso Adubia Constituency has said that he would fix all the bad roads in the area if given the nod.

He said he would use 150 days to fix the Manso road networks in the Constituency. He said the incumbent MP had failed to do so, adding that the electorate should help wrestle power from him for good roads and development in general.

This was during the launch of his campaign team held at Manso-Tontokrom in the Amansie South.

The 40-year-old farmer promised that half of his MP Common Fund would be used to support farmers to increase productivity.

On security, Mr Agyei said when the roads were built, criminals would no longer get the advantage to commit more serious crimes and he would ensure five more police stations were built to check hardened criminals.

The aspiring MP said he would use his office to build additional senior high schools in addition to the existing one for more people to acquire secondary education.

Youth unemployment, he said would be a thing of the past, if he was voted into power. A-21-campaign team, including; two women were commissioned to support the candidate.

Mr Paul Amoateng, the Constituency Chairman charged the team to conduct their campaign peacefully.

Mr Issah Iddrisu, the Amansie South Zongo Chief advised the people to vote wisely and not allowed themselves to be influenced by gifts.