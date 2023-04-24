I will fix streetlights at Godokpoe and its environs – Ho MCE

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has pledged to provide more streetlights to Godokpoe, a suburb of Ho and its enclaves to improve the lighting system in the area.

He said the security of the people was of paramount importance to him and that one of the ways to ensure and enhance the security system in the area was to improve the lighting system.

The MCE said miscreants capitalised on the pockets of darkness in the area and hide in them to carry out their nefarious activities against innocent people.

Mr Bosson said when the lighting system was enhanced, it would ensure safety and protection of the people and deter such unscrupulous persons from engaging in their sinister acts.

He made the pledge in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency during a tour of some project sites within the municipality including sectional repair and potholes patching works on Ziavi Main Road and construction of culverts at Godokpoe down.

Mr Bosson said his outfit was advancing every necessary plan for accelerated socio-economic development of the municipality to transform the lives of the people.

The MCE asked the people to support the Assembly in its drive to develop the municipality and make it one of the best in the country.

He said the Assembly’s quest to gain metropolitan status was on course, however, a lot had to be done to make it successful, and each one must be involved to achieve it.

The MCE also used the tour to interact with pupils of SDA Basic School and urged them to take their studies seriously for them to attain greater heights to become responsible future leaders of the country.

Mr Bosson entreated them to carefully observe the road when crossing it to avoid accidents and avoid acts that would have negative impact on their lives and truncate their dreams.

Madam Gloria Agbesi, Assembly Member for Ziavi Electoral Area, commended the MCE and the Assembly for their efforts at championing development projects in the municipality.