I Will Give Mahama a ‘Showdown’ In 2024 – Bawumia Tells NPP Delegates

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said he will give the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama a proper showdown in the 2024 general election.

According to the Vice President, the mere mention of his name frightens the NDC to the core.

“The only person the NDC fears amongst NPP members is me, Bawumia”.“They [NDC] are unable to sleep when they hear my name.”

“I will win all the Zongo communities for NPP if I am elected as the party’s flagbearer. I will give John Mahama a showdown in the 2024 general election.”

After the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia resumed his wide engagement with party members at the local level.

Following his impressive victory at the Super Delegates Conference, where he received nearly two-thirds (68) of the legitimate votes, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a front-runner to represent the NPP in the impending 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia is actively re-engaging with the party’s founding members and showing unflinching tenacity in his quest for the flagbearer position.