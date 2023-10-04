I will have you arrested if the treats continues: Wontumi replies Kennedy Agyapong

The regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Bosiako says he will cause the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong the aspiring candidate for the NPP on his numerous threats and allegations spewed against him.

He made the statement in a press conference held in Kumasi on the NPP flagbearership race.

In his statement, he said Kennedy has been threatening him for some time now and he has lost control of keeping it to himself so henceforth will call on the police to have him arrested for the sake of his safety.

He continued by stating that it was the same thing that happened to Ahmed Suale and afterwards, he was killed by unknown men so he advised Kennedy to stop the threat or face the consequences.

Kennedy on many occasions has spoken ill about the manner and which Wuntumi manages the Ashanti region this has really gotten down the nerves of the regional minister, pushing him to give him a response advising him to desist from it or have himself blamed.