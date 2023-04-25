I will improve Youth Development through Sports – Keta Parliamentary aspirant

Dr Senanu Kwasi Djokoto, a Parliamentary aspirant in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region has assured the constituents of improving youth development through sports.

Dr Djokoto, who is also the acting Volta Regional Director of Health noted that the future of most Ghanaian youth depended on sports, which must be given the needed urgency it required.

The former Keta constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), pledged to revive sports like football, volleyball, beach soccer, field truck events (athletic) footvolley among others for the benefit of the teeming unemployed youth.

“Our youths are our future leaders and the more we invest in them the brighter their future would be as well as the generations yet unborn.

“We need to guide our youths to achieve that greater success in life through sports, because a healthy mind with a healthy body would always give a positive result,” he added.

Dr Djokoto also said Keta had produced several great athletes such as Godwin Adukpo, and Razor Amenakpor, as well as Julius Caesar Bekley, Michael Semey, Kini Ticor among others who were good beach soccer national players from the area.

He promised to assist in the construction of the Keta sports complex for the benefit of the youth in the constituency and pledged to prioritise other areas such as agriculture, education, health, infrastructural development, and others to improve the lives of the people.

He was confident that the delegates would give him the nod in the May 13 parliamentary primaries election to be the next candidate who would lead the NDC to victory in the 2024 elections.

Dr Djokoto is in the race with Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, Madam Enyonam Apetorgbor, and Mr Paul Mensah Voegborlo.