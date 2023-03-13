I will investigate killing of eight persons in 2020 elections – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to institute investigations into the killing of eight persons during the 2020 elections.

A statement issued by Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Spokes Person for the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama had, therefore, assured the families of all who lost their lives during the tragic incident not to despair.

The eight lost their lives from gun shots, allegedly fired by military personnel during the elections, it said.

“Insha, Allah, when we come into office, we will investigate the killings, bring the perpetrators to face the law and pay the appropriate compensations,” Mr Mahama, aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was quoted as saying during his campaign at Techiman North.

He was in the Bono East Region to meet delegates of the Party ahead of NDC’s May 13, presidential primaries.

The statement said though considered the frontrunner and Party officials asking him not to campaign, the former President had decided to visit all 275 constituencies and interact directly with the branch and constituency executives.

Mr Mahama had, since nominations were opened by the Party, launched his campaign and toured the Volta Region.

Currently, he is on a two-day tour of the Bono East Region and would continue to the Bono and Ahafo regions.