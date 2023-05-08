I Will Make Ghana Proud On May 9 – Gerald Dah Promises

Ghanaian Kick Boxer, Gerald Dah has promised to win his big bout on May 9 in Hong Kong to make his nation proud.

Speaking to Yours Truly ahead of the fight he said Ghana has strong men and great talent in many sports disciplines and heb chose Kick boxing which has taken him far in the world.

He hoped that the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will monitor and reward the best kick boxers like they do to football and other sports.

According to Dah, the kick boxers feel neglected when they do well to fight on big international platforms and not recognized by the media in their country.

He expressed that Kick Boxing is very big in some countries and even bigger than football elsewhere, so the SWAG must be able to reward sports men and women who are raising the flag of Ghana in other countries.

He promised to win for himself, his family, friends and fans and for the nation, Ghana and Africa.

He commended everyone who has contributed to his career, and now he is on the big stage of Kick Boxing in Hong Kong.

He will be fighting in Hong Kong on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Super 4 Men Tournament at 75kg weight category.