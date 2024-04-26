I will not perform on any stage that won’t let me sing Gospel – DJ Azonto

Amapiano artiste DJ Azonto says his motive for doing music is targeted at changing people from bad ways to good deeds.

His assertions come in the wake of huge criticism by some social media users, who touted him as noisy and a very controversial character in the music industry.

But according to the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, his aim in doing music is to inspire people to live a Christlike life and to follow material things.

“I don’t have to establish a church to win souls for Christ. I can win souls for Christ through my music, and I am not going to perform on any stage where I won’t be allowed to sing gospel.

“I pray that God continues to bless me so I win souls for me. People have a very bad perception of my craft, but I am a God-fearing individual, and those around me will testify to that,” he said.

DJ Azonto added that fellow artistes should serve as an inspiration for the youth but not as symbols of evil deeds, especially in difficult economic conditions.

“Things are difficult, and we, the musicians, should inspire the youth to strive hard and achieve their dreams and not lead them into some kind of deviant behaviour.

“We musicians have a role to play in youth development, and we should shirk our responsibilities,” the award-winning musician stated.

DJ Azonto has released a diss track to Black Sherif following the unpolite words he used in his “Shut Up” single.

