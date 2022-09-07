I will not run for US President again – Clinton

U.S. Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton gestures to spectators on the last day of the 2016 U.S. Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the United States, on July 28, 2016. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has formally accepted the U.S. Democratic Party' s nomination for president and pledged more economic opportunities for Americans and
Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in an interview that she will not run for president of the United States again.

“No, no,” Clinton said in an interview broadcast by CBS on Tuesday when asked if she would run for president again.

However, Clinton promised to do everything she can to ensure the United States has a president who respects democracy, the rule of law and upholds US institutions.

Should former President Donald Trump run for president again and become the Republican nominee, Clinton said he would need to be defeated. Clinton added that the Republican party needs to grow a backbone and stand up to Trump.

Trump is reportedly planning to announce a bid for re-election after the US midterm elections scheduled for November 8.

Clinton lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

