I will not seek parliamentary re-election in 2024 – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, says he will not seek re-election when the current parliamentary tenure elapses in 2024.

Mr Agyepong, who served the constituents for 24 years, said he was taking a bow out of Parliament to allow others to explore their political chances to bring more development to the area.

Mr Agyepong announced his intention while addressing a gathering of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful at its annual Delegates Conference held in Assin-Fosu over the weekend.

“I’m doing a lot for my people but a whopping 42 per cent of the electorates in the 2020 polls think I’m not doing well, so I’m leaving but would wait patiently to see if any MP can do what I did.”

“Even if I’m given 1,000 cows, I will not go back because I want the people to know that I am fighting for their wellbeing and not myself as an MP,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the founding fathers of the Party and the teeming grassroots supporters who had rendered years of unflinching support to the party.

Mr Agyepong was optimistic that the Party leadership will emerge from the challenges associated with internal elections and be more united and focused to steer the affairs of the country for the good of all.

He told party supporters not to be swayed by monetary considerations and flirt with other political parties but remain solidly with the NPP as the only political party that had the competence and able leadership to save Ghanaians from years of economic doldrums and despondency.

The NPP supporters must stand solidly behind the Party to enable it to win the 2024 general election, he said, and expressed his happiness of seeing many young people joining the party.

“I entreat you to stand firm and defend the government as measures are being put in place to improve the economy to bring relief to ordinary Ghanaians,” he stated.

Nevertheless, Mr Agyepong regretted the non-appreciation for his relentless efforts to improve the wellbeing of the people and accelerate the area’s development.

He said: “political detractors had downplayed all my efforts and defamed me in an effort to end my political career due to what they claimed as bad road network and my commitment to the fight against illegal mining.”

He said his contribution to development could be seen in every corner of the Constituency, saying he had facilitated the employment of over 1,387 youth into various sectors, paid health bills, school fees and granted scholarships to many students, among others.

On infrastructure, he mentioned his role in securing the on-going dual carriage N8 road from Assin-Fosu to Assin-Praso, Fosu town roads, and educational support structures at Assin-Akropong, Nyankomasi, Assinman Nursing School and relocation of Obiri Yeboah Senior High School.