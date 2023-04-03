I will offer my body as a burnt sacrifice if Mahama wins 2024 elections

The Founder of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry Prophet Kwabena Owusu Adjei has stated unequivocally that Former President John Dramani Mahama has been spiritually banned from entering the Jubilee House.

According to him, there is only one man who can lead him to enter the Jubilee House; and this man was born on 18th April 1957.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei was quick to add that the 2024 general elections is a win for any party that will elect an Ashanti and a Voltarian as a running mates.

In addition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can only attain power by adhering to my prophecies as the genuine God-sent oracle.

If this prescient directive is not followed, the New Patriotic Party would be free to break the “break the 8” as envisioned.

“If the NDC does not follow my words and comes to power in 2024, I have no church but my body is the temple of God so am willing to offer my body as a burnt sacrifice,” he vowed.

The Founder of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry was addressing Journalists in Accra during the unveiling of “The B.I.G Project”. “The B.I.G Project” is the acronym for “The Believe in God and Believe in Ghana”.

“Through the B.I.G., we will prepare Ghana for Platinum Jubilee. A jubilee is a particular anniversary of an event, usually denoting the 25th, 40th, 50th 60th, 65th, and 70th Anniversary. Ghana has had 3 Jubilee Presidents and awaiting the 4th.

As we celebrated our 25th and 40th Jubilee anniversary John Rawlings was led by the God of Bethel to bring stability to Ghana after a series of Coup d’état.

President John Kufuor aka “Gentle Giant “- aka “Golden Jubilee President “ in 2007, during the Golden Jubilee anniversary Covenant as can be found in Leviticus 25 with our God. The God of Bethel. To free us from our debt.

But this Covenant was broken by the Mills/Mahama-led NDC in 2009 when they took over the reins of the nation. The effect of this broken covenant helps us to understand the “Mystery of the ‘4 JOHNS’ & the BIG 6,” he explained.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh