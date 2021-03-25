Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, says he is ready to adopt and promote the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to ensure efficient service delivery in the region.

He said ICT would ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in revenue collection of the Assemblies in line with the district performance assessment tool.

Mr Gyan was speaking at the maiden meeting with heads of departments and a section of the public after assumption of office at Techiman.

He urged the people to embrace new working ethics, attitudes and innovation to ensure the Region’s development.

“You must be very strategic to improve revenue mobilization of the Assemblies, harness the rich tourism potentials, enhance security, protect the environment and ensure prudent use of resources,” he said.

Mr Gyan pledged to discharge his duties effectively to build on the laid down foundation to ensure rapid development of the region and the country in general.

“I hope that we can work hard to develop the region together to become more prosperous and to improve the conditions of life of the people with good service delivery,” he said.

The Minister called on stakeholders to assist in the development of the Region with the available natural resource to ensure everyone would have access to employable skills, education, health and potable drinking water in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

He asked the people to adopt the government’s flagship programmes, such as Planting for Food and Jobs and the One District One Factory, so they could provide raw material to feed the existing companies in the area.

He called on the Traditional Authorities, Assembly members, heads of Department, the Clergy, investors, Farmers and opinion leaders to be part of the development process in the region.

Mr Kokro Amankwah, the General Secretary to the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), urged the Regional Minister to strengthen the institutions to focus on Local Economic Development (LED) to improve the local economy and the life of the people.

He urged the Minister and his team to develop the tourism industry in the area to increase the revenue of the Assemblies.