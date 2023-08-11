I will reclaim Bunkpurugu seat for NPP in 2024 – Sulley Sambian

Mr. Sulley Sambian, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Bunkpurugu Constituency on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, says he is the one to rescue the seat in 2024 for the Party.

“I am reclaiming the seat for the NPP. We got here in 2012 and 2016 and lost it painfully in 2020 even though we put in more work. I believe that I’m the one who can rescue this seat in 2024 for the NPP,” he said.

“The NDC is afraid. Their Member of Parliament is afraid. He knows that if I’m on the ballot paper, the gap that he gave our candidate in 2020, I will give him more gap. I will beat him by not less than 2,000 votes.”

Mr. Sambian said this when he filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NPP to become its parliamentary candidate for the Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region.

A large crowd of party delegates and supporters, in an atmosphere of a carnival, accompanied him to the NPP Office at Bunkpurugu on Thursday to file his nomination.

Mr. Sambian, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, after filing his nomination, told journalists that he was elated at the “massive show of support and love.”

“Obviously, the numbers have overwhelmed me. I had anticipated the numbers, but I did not expect this kind of following. I can bet that over 400 of the people here are delegates.”

“A lot of the party people think that there is need for change. They want change and they think that I am the one who represents that change. I am the one in whom they have hope.”

He thanked the delegates for the show of love, saying: “I will not let you down. I will lead you in a manner that will bring satisfaction to all and sundry in this constituency.”

He spoke about unity in the party and said he had always stood for unity.

“If you check my campaign messages, I have always preached peace. I preach peace because I love peace. I am preaching peace because without peace and unity, we cannot win the seat. I am a unifier, a young guy, who is poised with a lot of energy to deliver this seat.”

He told the delegates and supporters to remain calm, be peaceful, and campaign in a manner that would not bring disunity.

Mr. Paul Suguruman Logna, a former Bunkpurugu Constituency Secretary of the NPP who joined the candidate, said it was “a new dawn for the Bunkpurugu Constituency. I am highly delighted that the grassroots have realised it and all of us have seen it. We are witnesses of it and we believe that today marks the beginning of greater things yet to happen.”

“We believe in God, that with today’s massive endorsement, I have no doubt in my mind that the Lord is in this business.”