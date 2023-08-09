I will reclaim Ledzokuku seat – Okoe Boye  

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency, says he will win the seat back for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 General Election.

He said he had received calls and appeals to contest the seat again and believed he was the ‘perfect candidate’ to provide effective and impactful leadership and representation for the Ledzokuku constituents in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists after submitting his nomination forms, Dr Okoe Boye appealed to all members of the NPP in the constituency to support him because he possessed the competence and vision to wrestle power from the incumbent MP, who is a member of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He promised to lead a clean campaign and advised the other candidates to do same for a stronger NPP after the primaries.

“This is an internal election and I say it all the time that being a parliamentary candidate and not entering Parliament is not a worthy cause. The end game is to go to Parliament and we can’t go to Parliament if we are divided.

”I’m for a clean campaign and I’m in this game because the people of Ledzokuku have realised that it has become necessary to bring Dr Okoe Boye back so that we can continue the development agenda and give jobs to the youth, who are teeming and present here. I’m confident that if we work together, victory is possible.

“There are people who are saying it’s going to be difficult but for the victory to be sweet, it has to be difficult. The good thing is that we are prepared for the battle and with the battle still the Lords’, we are sure that when day breaks, we will enter Parliament in 2024,” he said.

Preceding the submission of the nomination forms was a unity walk that had in attendance hundreds of men and women chanting “Sankofa”.