I will report to the Special Prosecutor – Charles Bissue

Former Secretary of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue says he is currently in the country and would soon report at the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

He was reacting to the decision of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) to declare him wanted on June 13 on an Accra based tv station.

According to the Office, Mr Bissue, who served as the Secretary of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), is wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences regarding activities of the Committee.

Mr Bissue was first captured in an investigative documentary by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The said documentary was probed by the OSP for which an invitation was issued to arrest Mr Bissue.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Western Region General Secretary filed for injunction in court to restrain the OSP from further investigating the matter as he claimed he had been cleared by a police investigation into the documentary.