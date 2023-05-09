I will retain Tema East seat for NDC in 2024 – Ashai Odamtten

Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, has promised to retain the seat for the National Democratic Congress if elected at the constituency level.

The incumbent MP is being contested by two others; Mr. Bediako Ed Nii Kraku and Mr. Michael Nii Abbey.

Mr. Odamtten, who is serving his first term as MP, snatched the seat, from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who had held it for 24 years, from Mr. Daniel Titus Nii Kwatei Glover, the then MP and Deputy Minister of Transport.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Odamtten said the people trusted his leadership style that would give them another resounding win for the party in the 2024 general election.

“Ashia is the man to improve the fortunes of Tema East and the NDC party in the area, and I know the love of the people for me is sustained,” he stated.

He said he had represented his constituents well in Parliament and performed creditably despite the party being in opposition.

He said he had discharged his duties well as a legislator both at the plenary and committee levels, adding that he also carried the concerns of the people to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), where he once was a Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Mr. Odamtten said through his advocacy at Parliament, especially on World Water Day, where he laid before the house the water issues, a two-kilometre, four-inch pipe was laid to solve the perennial water shortage in the area.

He said even though the MP’s Common Fund was not much and not released on time, he brought the constituency a few social, education, health, governance, and security interventions.

He said with support from others and companies, he was able to get funds to embark on his projects and support, adding that, for instance, he recently presented chop boxes filled with provisions to 354 junior high graduates enrolled in the senior high school, in addition to building a 50-seater canteen and a school hygiene facility for some schools in the constituency.

Mr. Odamtten said he was unfazed by others contesting him as he believed he would still deliver victory to the people.