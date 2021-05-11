A former NPP Constituency Chairman for Yendi, Alhaji Inusah Amadu popularly called Dagomba Boy said he will retire the current Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Mohammed Baantimah Adam Samba as Chairman of the party.

Dagomba Boy who contested in the last NPP regional elections but lost to Mr. Adam Samba reiterated that his time is now to lead the party.

According to him, he will bring the needed leadership to the party in the region, saying that the party currently lacks leadership and every structure of the party is becoming disarray.

Speaking to the media at his Gbewaa Residence in Tamale about his intentions to contest the NPP regional Chairmanship position again, Alhaji Dagomgo Boy said he is very optimistic this time round he will clinch victory and retire the incumbent Chairman Samba, reiterating that, “I’m coming all-out to win Insha Allah ”.

The former Yendi Chairman hinted that he will run a clean campaign with a vision to unite and bring good leadership to the party.

“My vision is to bring good leadership to the rank and file of the party in the Northern Region. I have adopted a campaign slogan “NPP first-Everyone matters” to bring back the glory and hope to many of our despair supporters across board”.

The Northern Regional NPP Chairman hopeful noted that, though the NPP is in power, however, the rank and file of the party especially the teeming party youth are unhappy with the sort of leadership they are getting from the Chairman Samba led administration.

“Our party youth have been neglected because the region lacks good leadership and that’s what I will provide when I become the Regional Chairman of our great party”. He emphasized