Mr. Kwame Aseidu Walker, the only Independent Presidential Candidate for the 2020 General Election, has said he would support the needy with his salary as president if voted into power on December 7.

“I won’t be collecting my salary as the President of Ghana when voted into power. I will be using that salary to be supporting the needy like the aged, disabled, women..,” he said.

The Independent Presidential Candidate said this on the first day of his campaign tour of the Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He promised to create more sustainable jobs to grow the local economy and said he would not legalise commercial use of motorcycles (Okada).

“…Okada for commercial purposes will cause more accidents so instead of legalising Okada, I will rather create jobs for the masses.

“I know how men suffer…so I am coming to end poverty,” Mr Walker said.

On sanitation, he said Ghana needed proper planning to ensure environmental cleanliness and said “This is an independent candidate with independent agenda… proper planning is what we need.

“Obviously, this rubbish has not been collected for a while, it must be a daily work, so the Municipal Assembly must be charged to do this, not the private sector. The private sector is here for profit, therefore, they don’t do the job properly,” he said.

Mr. Walker said his government would focus on community development and sanitation and urged the electorate to vote for him and “end the NPP and NDC family and friends governments.”