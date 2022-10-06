I Will Take All The Cost To Renovate The Municipal Police Headquarters – Nana Kwame Baffoe IV

The Omanhene of Nkoranza Traditional Council Nana Kwame Baffoe IV has promised to take all the bills to renovate the Municipal Police Headquarters and Bangalore’s in Nkoranza South to welcome the police back to the town. These buildings, computers, chair, and table destroyed because of the misunderstanding between the Ghana police and the citizens in the town some months ago.

From him, it thrilled him and His elders to hear that the police are coming back to do their work upon whatever happened some months ago. The police are our friends and we must accept them as friends.

I really know the work the police are doing for my territory and I really appreciate it a lot. They are here to protect the lives of the citizens here and work hand to hand with them so, there is not need to fight or have an unnecessary argument with them.

I have talked to my people and we are ready to welcome them home as one big family. In fact, we can’t wait to see them working again, he added

He again thank the First Gentleman of the Land H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare fulfilling their promise when He and his elders came to them pleading to them to direct or order the police to take off duty again in Nkoranza and communities it. They have been listening to elders in the Ghana and God bless them for that.