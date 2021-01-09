dpa/GNA – Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of US President Donald Trump, says he will testify on unspecified “wrongdoing” by Trump and his family.

“I have been asked and have agreed to cooperate with multiple government agencies to provide testimony on the wrongdoing by #Trump and the #TrumpFamily,” Cohen wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“I am doing this in large part as #Trump and family have tried, and thankfully failed, to destroy America’s democracy.”

The 53-year-old disbarred lawyer was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison in New York state, after pleading guilty to several offences, including false testimony before the US Congress and violating campaign finance laws.

The latter involved “hush money” payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels that Cohen said he had made on behalf of Trump.

Cohen worked for Trump for more than a decade and was often described as Trump’s “fixer” until a rift occurred between them.

Cohen turned away from Trump and made serious accusations against him in court and in Congress.

In May last year he was released from federal prison to home confinement, then sent back to prison and re-released two weeks later.

He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.