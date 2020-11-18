Chief Massaud Moro, Ghana Union Movement’s (GUM) parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso says he would win the seat come December 7, 2020.

Chief Moro said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Nmlitsakpo, Nii Tetteh Oglie II at his Palace.

According to him, the two main political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had had enough from the country, therefore it was time GUM took over to restore the country to its glory.

He said the promotion of health issues would be his priority for the area, adding that it was wrong for any human to travel far to access proper health services.

“We have the lands here we can build health facilities to take care of our people, “he hinted.

The GUM Parliamentary Candidate further said he was the best candidate amongst the contenders, and therefore called on his colleagues to accept the results when he is declared the winner.

Five Candidates, Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adoye (NPP) Mr. Joseph Akweteh Tettey (NDC) Chief Massaud Moro(GUM), Mr.Issifu Moro (NDP), and indipendent candidate Alpha Issifu, are contesting for the Kpone Katamanso parliamentary seat in the 2020 general election.