I Wish All Prospective Aspirants very Good Luck – Afriyie Akoto

Today, April 28, 2022 marks the commencement of a very important exercise in our dear party. The battle for the 2024 general elections begins with the selection of competent and committed leaders at the constituency level.

I urge our dear delegates to elect people who are ready to sacrifice time, energy and resources for the victory of our party.

I wish all prospective aspirants very good luck. Let’s all remember that at the end of the day, the interest of the party must reign supreme.

I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO DOUBT THAT THE GREAT ELEPHANT FAMILY SHALL ONCE AGAIN EMERGE TRIUMPHANT!!

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

#AKOTO

#TheLegend