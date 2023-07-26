I won’t attend GMA USA if I’ll be treated poorly – DJ Azonto

Ghana’s Amapiano King Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as “DJ Azonto,” has expressed concern of not attending this years Ghana Music Awards USA if organizers do not meet up to his demands.

Mainly because he was shocked by Sarkodie flaunting a borrowed Lamborghini during his musical tour in the United States of America.

According to DJ Azonto, who is known to have a fleet of cars in his garage, the Lamborghini that was been flaunted by Sarkodie was hired and doesn’t belong to the him.

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker in an interview stated that Sarkodie ought to have his own Larmorghi and should not be using borrowed or hired cars for his musical tours.

“I am willing to give Sarkodie one of my luxurious cars for his tours. He doesn’t have to borrow or hire a Lamborghini to be flaunting on social media because he is one or our greatest musicians,” he said.

DJ Azonto is set to release another groundbreaking single featuring his wife, Mrs. Diana Arthur, popularly known as Anita Gucci.

Dubbed “Anita”, this joint was produced and mastered by Abochi.

In addition with an iPhone 15 dance challenge for the collaboration, fans can’t wait for the release.

He is also nominated in major international award shows Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana music awards UK, Ghana Music Awards Europe and Global Music Awards South Africa.