I won’t choose sports journalism as a profession if i had another chance -Oti Adjei

Ace sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei says if he gets the chance to choose any other profession it won’t be sports journalism.

The current general manager incharge of news at Media General has had over three decades of experience in sports journalism under his sleeves.But speaking on Untoldstories TV GH, Oti Adjei told host Betty Yawson that if he gets the opportunity to choose any other job,it will certainly not be sports journalism.

“If I have the chance to choose a career job it won’t be sports journalism ”

“Not that it is bad because it has made me a better person ,travelled to places I never dreamt of going,met great personalities and all that so it has really helped me :

“But as you grow in the field you want to go into other aspects and I have loved admistration and so branching into my current portfolio, its very good for me”he told added.