Mr. Abed-Nego Bandim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu, has appreciated the confidence reposed in him by the people of the constituent, vowing not to disappoint them.

He said he would use the opportunity given him to make a huge difference in delivering on his mandate and fulfilment of his promises.

The National Democratic MP who wrestled the seat from the governing New Patriotic Party made this assertion during a thank you tour of his constituency.

Mr. Bandim stressed that he was determined to change the narrative of governance in Bunkpurugu in the next four years.

He urged the security personnel in his constituency to give off their best in ensuring that lives and properties are safe.

According to the MP, the issue of security is paramount and on top of his agenda, adding that he was ready to collaborate with them to protect the people of Bunkpurugu.

“We shall work together to ensure that the people do not live in fear, where there is crime, development can’t take place, Mr. Bandim said.

He encouraged the people to support him to serve them better and leave a lasting legacy.

– Ralph Apetorgbor